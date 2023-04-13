Relum and Triple Cherry sign a new content deal

Relum has announced a content supply agreement with Triple Cherry, a video slots development studio, to add to its extensive games catalogue.

Relum offers 14,000 games in an expansive catalogue from over 180 industry-leading providers and advanced engagement tools for player marketing retention and revenue optimisation. The platform also provides promotional tools that are constantly being improved to stay in line with the fast-moving player, market trends, and growing demand for personalized experiences.

Triple Cherry is a studio dedicated to the development of video slots. The team’s experience has allowed them to create amazing games with attractive mathematics and exceptional designs, many of them with 3D graphics and animations, which adds a differential value to the games. The studio has also recently added Crash games to its games portfolio.

Emil Hakobian, the CEO of Relum, said: “Relum’s focus as a business is not only to deliver the best-in-class digital experience for our customers but to ensure we continually add the best digital content to our current games content portfolio.

“Triple Cherry are leaders in highly engaging video slot games, which we are sure will appeal to Relum’s partners, further enabling them to compete for player attention and revenue growth opportunities via their marketing strategies.”

Juan Antonio Galindo, CEO of Triple Cherry, said: “I am very proud of this collaboration; Relum is a huge casino games content engine with a portfolio of over 14,000 games from the top studios. This opportunity allows us to increase Triple Cherry’s presence in the world of online gaming and provide Relum with amazing, diversified video slots content.”