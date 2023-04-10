Relum and Spinomenal agree on partnership

This cooperation is a significant next step for both companies on their way to sharing success.

Press release.- Relum has announced a partnership with Spinomenal.

Relum offers a diverse portfolio of over 14,000 games from more than 180 industry-leading providers and advanced engagement tools for player retention and revenue growth. The partnership ensures promotional tools are updated regularly to stay in line with the fast-moving player and market trends and growing demand for personalized experiences.

Spinomenal provides innovative and creative games with unique features that cater to every player’s preference and promotional tools to improve retention rates and contribute to business success. Spinomenal is one of the fastest-growing iGaming suppliers, with more than 300 game releases. This number keeps growing as the team keeps pace with several new monthly game releases. These games are mobile-oriented and offer optimal graphics to stay available for a broader audience.

Relum’s CEO Emil Hakobian shares his thoughts on the deal with Spinomenal. “Let this promising partnership be another chapter in the companies’ Story of Pure Success!” – he says.

Constant growth and the quest for excellence through perfecting their products in innovative ways are the traits that unite Relum and Spinomenal. This cooperation is a significant next step for both companies on their way to sharing success. The partnership between Relum and Spinomenal promises to bring together their expertise to deliver exceptional gaming experiences and further enhance their clients’ success.

