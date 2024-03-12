Relax strengthens partnership portfolio by launching content with Fair Play Casino

Relax Gaming was awarded GGA’s Product Launch of the Year in February 2023 for Dream Drop Jackpots.

The integration will increase the company´s reach into the Netherlands market with new opportunities for players.

Press Release.- The iGaming aggregator and supplier of unique content, Relax Gaming, has enhanced its presence in the Netherlands with Dutch operator Fair Play Casino integrating the provider’s content.

The partnership will see Fairplaycasino.nl provide its players with a range of titles including Money Train 4, Bill & Coin, and Temple Tumble.

For over 60 years, Fair Play Casino has delivered content and experiences to players in the Netherlands developing a strong understanding of the player base, creating a deep presence across both online and land-based verticals, operating 27 casinos across the country.

The integration of the supplier will add greater depth to the wide array of content available to players across the Netherlands with Fair Play Casino soon to have access to third-party content via Relax’s aggregation service.

Nadiya Attard, CCO at Relax Gaming, said: “We are moving swiftly in partnering with the leading brands across all regulated market and Fair Play Casino’s reputation in the Dutch market speaks for itself.

“The brand has a rich history in providing wide-ranging and unique experiences to its players. Our content has already been well-received across the Netherlands, increasing our reach in this diverse market presents us with some exciting opportunities.”

Pascal Janshen, Business Development Manager at Fair Play Casino, said: “We pride ourselves in delivering the most cutting-edge experiences to our audiences, and the integration of award-winning content from Relax will only enhance our offering. Relax is a brand that we have wanted to partner with for some time and we are delighted to be able to bring its rich library of titles to more of our players.”

Moreover, Relax Gaming was awarded GGA’s Product Launch of the Year in February 2023 for Dream Drop Jackpots. Money Train 3 names the 2023 CasinoBeats Game Developer Awards amongst its 6 Slot of the Year titles, while the brand also won the award for Skill Games Supplier at the 2023 EGR B2B Awards along with the Innovation in Mobile award at the 2023 SBC Awards.