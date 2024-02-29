Lucky thirteen as Relax Gaming and LeoVegas celebrate latest Dream Drop Mega Jackpot winner

This latest win marks the first time the Mega Jackpot has dropped in 2024.

The winner landed a prize worth €2.9m after placing a bet of €0.22 on Four Leaf Gaming’s Cosmic Rush Dream Drop.

Press release.- Relax Gaming has created its thirteenth Dream Drop millionaire after a player triggered the Mega Jackpot at LeoVegas. The lucky winner landed a prize worth €2.9m (€2,973,525.68) after placing a bet of just €0.22 on Four Leaf Gaming’s Cosmic Rush Dream Drop.

This latest win marks the first time the Mega Jackpot has dropped in 2024, having been triggered a total of 7 times in 2023, paying out an impressive total of €18,002,314.42 over twelve months.

Released only on January 11, Cosmic Rush Dream Drop is Four Leaf Gaming’s latest release, offering players the chance to win up to 6,000x their stake by way of several lucrative features and mechanics. These include a Rush meter, Instant Cash Collect, Cash Rush and Wild Rush Free Spins.

Simon Hammon, CEO at Relax Gaming, said: “The number thirteen may well be unlucky for some, but not this fortuitous LeoVegas player! We are delighted to be at the forefront of the jackpot scene, helping make brand-new millionaires. It is also incredibly satisfying to see the Mega Jackpot drop courtesy of our friends at Four Leaf Gaming.”

Andy Hollis, co-founder of Four Leaf Gaming, added: “We are absolutely over the moon to announce that the Dream Drop Mega Jackpot has triggered on our latest release, Cosmic Rush. Having only gone live in mid-January.

“This release has been setting the gaming world on fire, wowing players with its stellar features and awarding multiple Major jackpots already but making a millionaire with a payout of €2.9 million is extra special. We are looking forward to this being the first of many Mega jackpots won on the Four Leaf Gaming Dream Drop portfolio.”

James Ford, director of Gaming at LeoVegas Group, commented: “The Dream Drop Jackpot has quickly risen to ascendency as one of the most must-play jackpots on the market today. We could not be more excited to have had the Mega Jackpot drop at LeoVegas! We’d like to extend our congratulations to the winning player.”

Established as one of the industry’s leading B2B suppliers, Relax Gaming was awarded GGA’s Product Launch of the Year in February 2023 for Dream Drop Jackpots. Money Train 3 won Slot of the Year at the 2023 CasinoBeats Game Developer Awards while the brand also won the award for Skill Games Supplier at the 2023 EGR B2B Awards along with the Innovation in Mobile award at the 2023 SBC Awards.

Relax Gaming provides more than 4,000 online casino games, from its high-performing proprietary slots to a significant, varied library of content from hand-picked third-party studios via its partnership programmes.

