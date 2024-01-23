Relax Gaming strengthens Dream Drop portfolio with Hercules Unleashed

Relax Gaming provides more than 4,000 online casino games.

Press release.- Relax Gaming has called upon the might of Hercules to strengthen its range of Dream Drop content in its latest release Hercules Unleashed Dream Drop.

Players are invited to join the legendary Hercules on his quest to claim untold treasures in this hit title which boasts an impressive max win of 10,000x via some seriously strong features and mechanics.

The game’s Beast Slayer Bonus is activated by landing three bonus symbols. This sees the size of the game area increase, as winning symbols are upgraded to offer bigger wins and lucrative multipliers come into play.

The bonus game kick-starts a re-spin feature starting with three spins, these respins decrease on every spin and reset whenever a winning symbol lands.

Those brave enough to have challenged the fierce beasts in Hercules Unleashed Dream Drop and lived to tell the tale will be able to take their chances at winning unforgettable sums of money via the Dream Drop Jackpot.

A Jackpot Spin may be triggered randomly before a normal spin, with only blank symbols and DD symbols on the reels. The Dream Drop Bonus is activated when landing 5 DD symbols in the Jackpot Spin, with the RAPID, MIDI, MAXI, MAJOR or MEGA jackpots up for grabs.

Shelley Hannah, CPO at Relax Gaming, said: “Hercules is an iconic character that has transcended many forms of entertainment through the years, we are thrilled to have this fabled Greek hero front and centre in our latest release which we are sure will prove popular with players and operators.

“If the great game artwork, engaging mechanics and gripping features weren’t enough to captivate players, we are confident the gargantuan Dream Drop Jackpot will be enough to pique their interest.”

Established as one of the industry’s leading B2B suppliers, Relax Gaming was awarded GGA’s Product Launch of the Year in February 2023 for Dream Drop Jackpots. Money Train 3 names the 2023 CasinoBeats Game Developer Awards amongst its 6 Slot of the Year titles, while the brand also won the award for Skill Games Supplier at the 2023 EGR B2B Awards along with the Innovation in Mobile award at the 2023 SBC Awards.

Relax Gaming provides more than 4,000 online casino games, from its high-performing proprietary slots to a significant, varied library of content from hand-picked third-party studios via its partnership programmes.