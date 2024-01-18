iGP partners with Relax Gaming for igaming Deck integration

The alliance between one of the industry leaders and the content portfolio for operators will elevate the catalogue of titles

Press Release.- In the igaming market, differentiation sets apart the good from the incredible. That is why alliances among players are strategic to achieve it. iGP, a creator and provider of igaming solutions, has signed a partnership with Relax Gaming that will see the supplier provide its unique content portfolio to operators.

Established as one of the industry’s leading B2B suppliers, Relax Gaming provides more than 4,000 online casino games, from its high-performing proprietary slots to a significant, varied library of content from hand-picked third-party studios via its partnership programmes.

As part of the agreement, a host of new Relax Gaming titles such as Bill & Coin, Sweetopia Royale and Dream Drop games will be made available to operators. Classic titles such as Temple Tumble and Money Train will also be on offer.

igaming Deck is iGP’s new centralised aggregation hub, providing the world’s leading operators with an extensive collection of popular casino games.

In addition, the aggregation hub boasts an expansive catalogue of titles, single API Integration, comprehensive dashboards giving users a holistic view of their casino activity and dedicated technical support throughout the integration process.

Elliott Banks, sales director at iGP, expressed: “Joining forces with Relax Gaming marks a pivotal moment for iGaming Deck. The content offering from Relax is extensive and engaging for players from all jurisdictions. Myself and the team at iGP are delighted to have added them to the roster.”

Meanwhile, Nadiya Attard, chief commercial officer at Relax Gaming, added: “We are delighted to announce our partnership with iGP. We believe that this can really help propel our games to a new level, so when the chance to work together came along it made perfect sense for both parties. May this be the start of an amazing journey together as we continue to drive differentiation.”