Relax Gaming presents “The Tumble”

In this 6×6 prehistoric-themed slot players have a chance of winning up to 5,000x their stake through multipliers and a free spins feature.

Press release.- Relax Gaming has transported its portfolio of tumbling titles to the Ice Age in “The Tumbles.” This immersive 6×6 prehistoric-themed slot sees players with a chance of winning up to 5,000x their stake via lucrative multipliers and a free spins feature.

The base game sees snow and ice cover the surfaces, but sunnier surroundings soon appear for the free spins rounds, with the ice giving way to grasslands, hills, and rivers.

Multiplier symbols are present on all reels except the leftmost reel. Active Multiplier values are added together and applied to the total win at the end of a spin. Multiplier values range from 2x to 10x, while 5x and 10x Multipliers are awarded in the main game when all the blockers are destroyed.

During the Free Spins bonus, a total of eight free spins are awarded for landing three Scatter symbols. An extra free spin is awarded for each Scatter beyond the required three. Active Multipliers landing in Free Spins are added to the total Multiplier and the total Multiplier applies to the overall win at the end of each free spin.

When all stone blocks are destroyed, a 10x Multiplier symbol is guaranteed to land when new symbols are shown on the reels, and one additional free spin is awarded for each Scatter landing in the round.

Eager players keen to kick-start Free Spins action can use the buy feature for 50x their bet, instantly awarding them with the three Scatter symbols needed to enter the bonus round.

Shelley Hannah, CPO at Relax Gaming, said: “The Tumbles really is one for the ages that promises to captivate players with its vibrant visuals and excellent gameplay at medium volatility level. The glacial landscapes, animated symbols, and big win potential all combine to offer a fun and engaging gaming experience as we add another Tumble title to our growing collection.”