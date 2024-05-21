Relax Gaming levels up with the release of arcade-inspired Line Busters Dream Drop

These retro-style slots are hugely popular with players right now.

Press release.- Relax Gaming is bringing classic 8-bit sprites to the reels in its brand-new arcade-themed release, Line Busters Dream Drop.

This three-reel slot allows players a chance to win a maximum of 5,000x their stake through a lucrative free spins bonus. The legendary Dream Drop Jackpot can also be triggered at any moment, potentially landing players the €3,000,000 Mega Jackpot.

In addition, this title sees players trigger the free spins bonus whenever arrows on reels one and two are connected with a free spins symbol on reel three. Multipliers on the arrows will multiply and apply to the number of free spins received. During the bonus symbols can be stacked up to five.

The Dream Drop Jackpot is triggered randomly at the start of any spin. Once in the Dream Drop bonus two symbols landing on reels one and two will guarantee a prize. The jackpot level will be determined by the symbol that lands on the third reel.

Those wishing to jump straight into the bonus action can do so by utilising the buy feature for the cost of a standard spin. Players can opt to receive extra free spins, or a mystery prize.

Shelley Hannah, CPO at Relax Gaming, said: “We’re excited to add another fast-paced slot to our successful Dream Drop collection. Retro-style slots are hugely popular with players right now, and over the years we’ve delivered some wonderful old-school titles that appeal to players.

“The release of Line Busters Dream Drop is the latest in a line of top-quality themed games and we are confident that this game will be a huge hit thanks to its epic features and strong win potential.”

Established as one of the industry’s B2B suppliers, Relax Gaming was awarded GGA’s Product Launch of the Year in February 2023 for Dream Drop Jackpots. Money Train 3 names the 2023 CasinoBeats Game Developer Awards amongst its 6 Slot of the Year titles, while the brand also won the award for Skill Games Supplier at the 2023 EGR B2B Awards along with the Innovation in Mobile award at the 2023 SBC Awards.

Relax Gaming provides more than 4,000 online casino games, from its proprietary slots to a significant, varied library of content from hand-picked third-party studios via its partnership programmes.