Relax Gaming enhances Latin American presence with Betsala partnership

Relax Gaming has partnered with the Chilean brand Betsala.

Press release.- Relax Gaming has further increased its footprint in the LatAm market, by partnering with leading Chilean brand Betsala. The agreement will see Betsala significantly boost its offering to players across Chile, with curated content from Relax’s award-winning portfolio becoming available to the operator.

The company stated that Betsala players will now be able to enjoy top-performing titles such as Money Train 4, Temple Tumble and Beast Mode, all of which have proven to be huge hits in key regulated markets.

This latest LatAm development for Relax sees the supplier further improve its profile within the region, where it has already cemented its status as a leading supplier of iGaming content after a successful launch in Colombia in 2022. Betsala launched in 2020 and is fronted by Chilean football legend Marcelo Salas, with the former Lazio and Juventus star also serving as a brand ambassador.

Nadiya Attard, CCO at Relax Gaming, said: “We are delighted to partner with Betsala. The LatAm market is one of the most exciting in the world with Chilean players seeking the most comprehensive offerings from suppliers. Partnering with the best brands is important in enhancing our footprint in such a key jurisdiction. Betsala’s leading platform will help present our offering to a wider audience.”

Albert Bellavista, CEO at Betsala added: “Relax Gaming has earned a reputation as a leading content provider across all regulated markets and we are thrilled to be able to integrate curated content into our platform. We pride ourselves on delivering a best-in-class offering and Relax’s content is a game-changer for us and will significantly boost engagement and enjoyment with our players.”

Established as one of the industry’s leading B2B suppliers, Relax Gaming was awarded GGA’s Product Launch of the Year in February 2023 for Dream Drop Jackpots. Money Train 3 names the 2023 CasinoBeats Game Developer Awards amongst its 6 Slot of the Year titles, while the brand also won the award for Skill Games Supplier at the 2023 EGR B2B Awards along with the Innovation in Mobile award at the 2023 SBC Awards.

Relax Gaming provides more than 4,000 online casino games, from its high-performing proprietary slots to a significant, varied library of content from hand-picked third-party studios via its partnership programmes.