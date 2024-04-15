Martin Stålros appointed CEO of Relax Gaming

Martin Stålros is replacing Simon Hammon, who held the position of CEO at Relax Gaming since 2022.

This appointment marks a new phase for the company.

Press release.- Relax Gaming has appointed Martin Stålros as CEO following a decade at the company, as well as a period working with Relax as a supplier.

Throughout his 15 years of industry experience, Martin has driven growth and value through business development and operational leadership.

Martin Stålros is replacing Simon Hammon, who held the position of CEO at Relax Gaming since 2022, following three years as CPO. Simon will stay with Relax Gaming until October 2024 in support of the handover process and continued positive trajectory.

Commenting on Martin Stålros’ appointment to CEO, Patrik Osteraker, chairman of the Board at Relax Gaming, said: “I am delighted to see Martin Stålros stepping up to the CEO role at Relax Gaming. Martin has been involved with Relax from the very early days and has had a material impact on the success of the company.

“As the business and organisation continues to mature and grow we feel that Martin has the ideal profile needed to support and guide us on our ambitious growth trajectory. Martin has full support from the Board to implement the strategy set out for Relax Gaming.

“The Board and myself also wish to extend a heartful thank you to the outgoing CEO, Simon Hammon, who has been absolutely instrumental in building Relax to the position we are in today. We wish him all the best in life and in his new projects. Thank you, Simon.”

Adding to this, Simon Hammon said: “Martin is the natural choice to take the reins at this pivotal junction following my decision to move on from Relax Gaming. Having proudly invested the past five years in Relax’s outstanding growth journey, it is safe to say that I wholeheartedly believe in and will always cherish the company and team within it.

“As Relax moves into its next stage, Martin’s extensive understanding of the company’s DNA, offering, and team, along with his passionate yet pragmatic approach, will enable him to successfully steer Relax to achieve all the goals set. It has been a true honour serving as CEO of Relax Gaming for two years, and I look forward to seeing what the future brings them.”

Martin Stålros, CEO of Relax Gaming added: “Having the opportunity to step up as CEO after seeing the company grow from 30 to 350 people during my time as COO is tremendously exciting. I’m humbled by the task and it’s the strength of the team that surrounds me which makes me even more motivated about the challenge.

“My predecessors have built a stable ship and a close working relationship with both Patrik Österåker, the Founder, and Simon Hammon, the previous CEO, has given me great insight.

“My aim is to combine their strengths with my own to drive Relax Gaming into further growth as we continue to expand to new markets and embrace opportunities, while always maintaining outstanding tech, exceptional service, strong relationships, and our core values.”