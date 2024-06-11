Relax Gaming deepens US footprint via Pennsylvania launch with BetMGM

Pennsylvania is a key online casino market in the US, and RLX Gaming’s debut in the state is enhanced by partnerships with several leading operators.

RLX Gaming, Relax Gaming US-facing brand, will go live with BetMGM furthering the company’s strategic expansion roadmap.

Press release.- Relax Gaming has its US-facing brand, RLX Gaming set to go live in Pennsylvania with BetMGM, marking entry to a second state with the operator partner.

This announcement follows the receipt of the company’s interim authorization by the Pennsylvania Gambling Commission Board (PGCB) last month, allowing RLX Gaming to operate within the State, as they continue pursuing their journey in North America.

Effective immediately, this significant milestone will see RLX Gaming go live with its array of curated content in the new market, furthering its strategic US expansion roadmap following a successful launch in New Jersey in December 2023.

Pennsylvania is a key online casino market in the US, and RLX Gaming’s debut in the state is enhanced by partnerships with several leading operators, adding to the power of the company RLX Gaming’s comprehensive content suite.

Martin Stålros, CEO at Relax Gaming and therefore RLX Gaming, said: “We’re extremely excited to continue our US ambitions with the go live in Pennsylvania. We have had a very encouraging start in New Jersey together with BetMGM and we’re delighted that our games resonate so well in the market. Launching in a new state allows us to continue our upward trajectory and progress further in the US market in 2024.”

Alexia Smilovic Ronde, chief regulatory officer at RLX Gaming, added: “We are very happy to take the next step in RLX Gaming’s expansion which is growing at pace. Pennsylvania is a key stage in our journey to increasing our footprint in the North American regulated market.

“The interim authorization process with PGCB was completed in a few months and is a testimony to our capacity in securing fast time to market in a complex environment and we are delighted that we are now ready to go live within the state.”

Oliver Bartlett, vice president of Gaming Product & Content, at BetMGM, said: “As the first operator to bring Relax Gaming/RLX Gaming to the States, we are excited to continue to expand to new markets. Titles like The Great Pigsby and Epic Joker are popular, and now they will be available to more players on BetMGM casino sites in Pennsylvania.”

Established as one of the industry’s leading B2B suppliers, Relax Gaming was awarded GGA’s Product Launch of the Year in February 2023 for Dream Drop Jackpots. Money Train 3 names the 2023 CasinoBeats Game Developer Awards amongst its 6 Slot of the Year titles, while the brand also won the award for Skill Games Supplier at the 2023 EGR B2B Awards along with the Innovation in Mobile award at the 2023 SBC Awards.

Relax Gaming provides over 4,000 online casino games, from its high-performing proprietary slots to a significant, varied library of content from hand-picked third-party studios via its partnership programs.