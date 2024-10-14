Relax Gaming appoints Enrico Bradamante as Chief Growth Officer

Enrico Bradamante will work to identify growth opportunities and drive innovation across the organization.

The company strengthens its executive team with this key strategic hire.

Press release.- Relax Gaming has bolstered its leadership team by appointing Enrico Bradamante as Chief Growth Officer (CGO).

With over 12 years of industry experience, Bradamante’s appointment reflects Relax Gaming’s ambition to enhance its growth strategy across global markets further.

Bradamante’s impressive career has seen him serve as Managing Director at NetEnt and Chief Commercial Officer at Aristocrat Interactive (formerly Pariplay). He is also the Chairman and Founder of iGEN (iGaming Executives Network), further demonstrating his leadership within the industry.

In his new role at Relax, Enrico will work closely with both the commercial team and other departments to identify growth opportunities and drive innovation across the organization.

Based in Relax Gaming’s Malta office, Bradamante will be responsible for expanding the company’s footprint in key markets while ensuring it remains at the forefront of industry trends.

Commenting on the new appointment, Martin Stålros, CEO at Relax Gaming, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Enrico to the Relax Gaming executive team. His wealth of experience and deep understanding of the iGaming industry will be instrumental in further driving our growth strategy. Enrico’s expertise will help us continue to differentiate ourselves in an increasingly competitive market, and I look forward to working closely with him as we enter this exciting phase of expansion.”

Enrico Bradamante, Chief Growth Officer at Relax Gaming, added: “I am delighted to be joining the leading provider and aggregator, Relax Gaming, at such an important juncture. I look forward to working with Martin and the talented team at Relax to help unlock further growth by driving differentiation, increased speed-to-market, and data-driven decision-making.”