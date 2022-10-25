Regulator approves rules for sports betting at Nebraska casinos

It’s unclear when Nebraskans will be able to start placing in-person sport bets.

US.- The Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission has unanimously voted to approve rules on sports betting at Nebraska’s racetrack casinos. However, it’s still unclear when Nebraskans will be able to start placing bets. The rules now must be vetted by the Attorney General’s Office and then approved by governor Pete Ricketts.

The new regulations require all sports gambling to be done in person, on the grounds of a racetrack casino. The rules also prohibit betting on games that are played within the state. The rules also lay out technical aspects of sports wagering, including what kinds of events people can bet on and what kinds of bets they can make.

Currently, WarHorse Casino at Lincoln Race Course, is the only one casino in operation where sports betting could launch.

Commissioner Jeffrey Galyen said that while the rules may be a living document, “I think it’s a very good draft,” as reported as the Lincoln Journal Star.

Nebraska voters said yes to an expansion of gaming in November 2020. All six licensed horse tracks, located in Lincoln, Omaha, South Sioux City, Columbus, Grand Island and Hastings, have announced plans to add casinos. Six additional racetracks have been proposed in Bellevue, Gering, Kimball, Norfolk, North Platte and York.