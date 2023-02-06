Regulating the Game Sydney kicks off in one month

Regulating the Game, Senet’s 5-day program in gambling law and regulation, blends expert content with rigorous discussions about regulatory policy and practice.

Press release.- A partnership between Australia’s leading specialist gambling law, regulatory, and compliance advisory, Senet, and the International Centre for Gaming Regulation (ICGR) at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas is bringing its unique and specialist gambling law and regulation program back to Sydney in March.

Senet’s 5-day gambling law and regulation program, Regulating the Game, is structured to marry expert content with a rigorous discussion about regulatory policy and practice and building a compliance-oriented innovative industry.

The program returns to Sydney for its second year following tremendous feedback in 2022, as the debate surrounding money laundering and gambling harm risks in the sector, and conjecture over the merits of cashless gaming accelerate.

Senet regulatory and gambling specialist Paul Newson said the event was one-of-a-kind worldwide and deliberately brought all stakeholders together to hear leading speakers, challenge thinking, contest ideas and help build a deeper understanding of the sector and efficient and effective regulation.

“In the face of regulatory headwinds and associated public policy uncertainty, it is increasingly important for policy conversations and for the industry to show leadership by engaging with governments and contributing to regulatory discussions, building capability and cultivating a workplace culture of compliance and social responsibility.

“This program will enhance attendee’s capacity to contribute to policy discourse, apply key regulatory principles and approaches, and motivate innovative thinking and practices that underpin regulatory and sector leadership.

“Immersive programs of this nature with the mix of Australian and international experts are not available anywhere – it’s truly exceptional – we’ve lined up a stellar cast of regulatory and industry leaders and practitioners in gambling law and regulation, coupled with outstanding networking events.

“We have partnered with the ICGR to deliver Regulating the Game, and key state, federal and international regulators are speaking at the event. Regulating the Game maintains a heightened focus on innovation and gathering insights from other jurisdictions and compliance shortcomings, to build capability, harden the sector against money laundering risks and improve responsible gambling outcomes.

The program kicks off with a welcome reception on board HMAS Vampire on Sunday 5 march and with program registrations filling up, Senet expects demand for limited spots to be high and recommends booking soon to avoid missing out.