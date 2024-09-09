Regulating the Game confirms first two speakers of Masterclass Series

Jay Robinson, Chief Stakeholder Relations Officer at Focal Research Consultants, and Ian Hughes, Chief Commercial Officer at Gaming Laboratories International, have been confirmed as the first speakers for the 2025 Masterclass Series in Sydney.

Press release.- The organisers of the Regulating the Game conference that will be held in Sydney, Australia, from March 10th to 13th have announced the first two confirmed speakers for its 2025 Masterclass Series in Sydney.

Jay Robinson, chief stakeholder relations officer at Focal Research Consultants, will present a masterclass on “Beyond Compliance – Safer Gambling Training and Building a Culture of Customer Care.”

The organisers said: “Jay brings deep global experience in developing and implementing safer gambling strategies that go beyond mere compliance and underpin cogent industry voice and leadership.

“Jay’s session will focus on creating a culture of customer care, equipping participants with practical tools and insights to enhance player protection and responsible gambling practices. Flying in from Canada, Jay’s expertise is highly regarded globally, making this a must-attend session for anyone committed to advancing safer gambling initiatives.”

Jay Robinson commented: “Great training is more than a compliance tick box: it sustains an arc of culture building housed in customer care. Effective gambling staff training transcends mere compliance and meets the real needs of both staff and customers.

“This masterclass delves into how industry leaders, regulators, and frontline staff across various jurisdictions can successfully build a culture of safer gambling. It emphasises the critical role of leadership in supporting and sustaining training initiatives.”

Ian Hughes, chief commercial officer at Gaming Laboratories International (GLI) and chief executive officer of GLI Australia, will lead a masterclass on “Technology Disruptors in the Gambling Sector.” This session will dive into emerging technologies within the gaming industry, exploring their potential benefits and risks.

Ian will cover critical innovations such as cashless systems, microservices, AI, and cloud-based solutions, and discuss their impact on responsible gaming, privacy, security, and AML/CTF compliance.

Attendees will gain insights into the importance of robust regulation and modern testing practices to ensure the safe and effective deployment of these technologies. Flying in from Las Vegas, Ian’s expertise is in demand internationally and we are thrilled that GLI has been a foundation supporter of Regulating the Game.

Both Jay Robinson and Ian Hughes are recognised experts in their fields, and their masterclasses will offer attendees unparalleled insights into the latest trends and best practices. These sessions are designed to deep dive into the topics, promote interaction and provide actionable insights to help participants navigate the rapidly evolving gambling regulatory landscape.

Paul Newson, principal at Vanguard Overwatch, said: “We’re thrilled to continue the Masterclass Series at Regulating the Game 2025, featuring world-class experts like Jay Robinson and Ian Hughes.

“These sessions will provide hands-on learning and deep insights into key areas like safer gambling, customer care, and disruptive technologies. It’s an unparalleled opportunity for participants to engage with the latest trends and walk away with actionable strategies for uplifting capability and navigating the evolving regulatory landscape.”

Registration for the 2025 conference is now open. Organisations wanting to send multiple staff can access discounted registration and early bird rates for individuals are available now. For more details and to register, visit https://www.regulatingthegame.com/rtg-sydney-2025 or contact us at [email protected] about speaking, sponsorship or exhibition opportunities.

