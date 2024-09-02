Dr. Bo Bernhard to be a keynote speaker at Regulating the Game 2025 Sydney

Regulating the Game 2025 will be held in Sydney, Australia, from March 10th to 13th.

Press release.- The organisers of the Regulating the Game conference have announced Dr. Bo Bernhard, vice president of economic development at the University of Nevada Las Vegas, will headline its 2025 edition in Sydney.

“Dr. Bernhard is not just any speaker—he’s a fifth-generation Nevadan whose global work has taken him from the glitz of Las Vegas to South Africa, Europe, Japan, Singapore, and beyond.

“A Harvard graduate with a double major in sociology and psychology, his groundbreaking research on the socio-economic impacts of the Las Vegas Strip set the stage for a distinguished international career,” the organisers said.

Paul Newson, principal at Vanguard Overwatch, commented: “Having Dr. Bo Bernhard share his insights at Regulating the Game 2025 will be electrifying. His unique global perspective is sure to enlighten, provoke thinking and inspire. This conference continues to set the bar high with unmatched speaker line-ups and content that tackles the sector’s most pressing issues.”

By 30, Dr. Bernhard had delivered key research addresses on six continents. He later took on the role of Executive Director at the UNLV International Gaming Institute, where he expanded the organization to include four centres of excellence.

In 2021, he became UNLV’s Vice President of Economic Development, spearheading projects at the Harry Reid Research and Technology Park, Black Fire Innovation Hub, and UNLV Incubator.

“We find ourselves at a fascinating moment in the global economy, as industries like gaming, tourism, sports, and entertainment are blending, growing, and converging like never before.

“This conference convenes the leading thinkers in gaming and adjacent sectors, and never has it been more timely or more important to gather leading experts in an effort to tackle some of the most challenging issues in our fast-developing world,” said Dr Bernhard.

Dr. Bernhard’s accolades are numerous, from the World Affairs Council’s International Educator of the Year to the Harry Reid Silver State Research Award. His work has been highlighted by The New York Times, CNN, and PBS. As a consultant, he’s advised Fortune 500 companies like Wynn Resorts and MGM.

