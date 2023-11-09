Crispin Yuen of Custos Advisory to lead key AML masterclasses at Regulating the Game Sydney 2024

The masterclasses are meticulously crafted to deliver insights and practical strategies in vital areas.

Regulating the Game Sydney 2024 announces masterclasses led by Crispin Yuen, elevating defences against financial crimes with focused expertise on AML/CTF.

Press release.- Regulating the Game Sydney 2024 takes a significant step to enhance industry expertise in anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing (AML/CTF) with the announcement of its Masterclass Series and two pivotal masterclasses, directed by Crispin Yuen of Custos Advisory.

Recognised for his in-depth knowledge and hands-on experience in the field, Crispin’s masterclasses will focus on conducting Money Laundering and Terrorism Financing (ML/TF) Risk Assessments and the development of comprehensive AML/CTF Programs and on, essential components in hardening the sector’s defences against financial crimes.

1. ML/TF Risk Assessment: Attendees will delve into the processes for identifying and evaluating the risks associated with money laundering and terrorist financing within the gaming sphere. Crispin will share methodologies and leading practices for comprehensive assessments and developing risk-based controls, empowering participants with the ability to identify and mitigate ML/TF risks.

2. AML/CTF Program: Building upon the foundation derived from the ML/TF Risk Assessment, this session will offer a thorough exploration of designing internal controls to effectively manage and mitigate the identified risks. We will delve into the program structure and intricacies, equipping participants with valuable insights into leading practices, recent regulatory developments, and the key components necessary for shaping a robust AML/CTF program tailored specifically for the gambling industry.

Paul Newson, the event organiser, remarked, “As the landscape of public policy and gambling law continues to shift, staying updated with the latest insights and practices is paramount. The Masterclass Series, with contributions from financial crime thought leaders like Crispin Yuen, Axes.ai, KordaMentha, and Bastion provides an exceptional platform for professionals to gain an edge through hands-on learning from some of the leading experts in the field.”

In these masterclasses led by Custos Advisory, attendees can look forward to:

Expert Guidance: Explore the nuances of AML/CTF obligations and leading practices with Crispin's expert guidance.

Practical Strategies: Gain actionable insights and hands-on strategies to bolster your compliance framework and enhance enterprise risk management in real-world scenarios.

Engaging Discourse: Participating in thought-provoking discussions on the established and evolving challenges within the AML/CTF sphere specifically tailored to the gambling industry.

These sessions stand out as invaluable learning opportunities for regulatory and sector professionals aiming to achieve and maintain excellence in AML/CTF practices. Through Crispin’s practical instruction, participants will not only comprehend the complexities of AML/CTF but also take away actionable insights and strategies to uplift performance and outcomes in their organisations.

For further details and to secure your place in this cutting-edge masterclass, visit regulatingthegame.com or contact [email protected]

For comprehensive details on Regulating the Game Sydney 2024, sponsorship avenues, and registration processes, go to the official website at regulatingthegame.com or reach out directly at [email protected]