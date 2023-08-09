ReferOn enters a partnership with MioMedia

The new partner has chosen ReferOn for its comprehensive set of advantages.

Press release.- ReferOn got itself a new client in MioMedia: the affiliate program will now operate on the ReferOn affiliate management system.

The new partner has chosen ReferOn for its comprehensive set of advantages that no other affiliate management system on the market has. From the capacity to manage large networks of companies efficiently and effectively, flexible analysis and reporting, and top-notch tracking capabilities to fast and easy rewarding with a proprietary rewarding engine, ReferOn is actively establishing itself as the industry’s new powerhouse.

Robust tech capabilities are complemented with stellar UX/UI. ReferOn makes data transparency a top priority and has multiple widgets, filters, and statistics at every level of data that work in collaboration with our state-of-the-art dashboards that provide enhanced information that is simple to view.

Vladyslav Bondarenko, product manager at ReferOn, added, “ReferOn takes affiliate management to new heights allowing for the easy management, tracking, and reporting of all affiliate data, which ultimately contributes to the affiliate’s ability to grow and flourish.”

MioMedia’s head of affiliates, Helen Reginia, commented, “We are pleased to be using ReferOn moving forward, as this is a key management system that uses highly-advanced features to improve our partners’ ability to manage all aspects of their business quickly and effectively.”

See also: ReferOn shakes up affiliate management world with successful iGB L!VE