ReferOn shakes up affiliate management world with successful iGB L!VE 

Press release.- ReferOn, a dynamic newcomer in the affiliate management system market, has made its impactful presence felt at the 2023 iGB L!VE conference in Amsterdam. With this successful event attendance, the company is set to share valuable insights and build on the gathered momentum to fuel future business opportunities and product enhancements.

David Harris, affiliate program tech team lead, said, “The iGB L!VE provided us with a critical platform for deep insights into the ever-evolving affiliate marketing landscape. Our learning and observations from the conference, including but not limited to, further discussions with stat aggregators and how we work with APIs, migration questions and what is assumed and what is taken from old platforms, as well as further discussions on potential KYC practices for affiliates, and how the tool could be used for other types of clients, not just operators, will be instrumental in shaping ReferOn’s product development roadmap.”

David Harris.

At the conference, ReferOn demonstrated a number of its unique functional features:

all-in-one dynamic reports with a range of date ranges, filters, and groupings that enable you to quickly find the answers you need, gain valuable insights into your affiliate marketing performance and make data-driven decisions;

instant API reports that provide easy access to the data and allow to export it in a convenient and customizable way;

customizable variables, which help personalize and track any variable that is relevant to your affiliate campaigns;

integrated company grouping that makes payments and data management much easier and quicker.

All these make ReferOn a perfect choice for businesses seeking a comprehensive, efficient, and user-friendly affiliate management solution, different from the usual market crowd.

