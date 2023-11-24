ReferOn celebrates SiGMA presence with 5 star award

The company won the Rising Star of the Year Award.

Press release.- ReferOn, the state-of-the-art affiliate management platform for the igaming industry, celebrated its first presence at SiGMA Malta Europe with numerous partners and client meetings and is delighted to announce that it won the Rising Star of the Year award from 5 Star Media for 2023!

Exhibiting at an igaming conference and expo for the first time since launching in February, ReferOn welcomed clients and prospects at its stand and showcased the Rising Star of the Year award it won from 5 Star Media’s Starlet Awards.

David Harris, Tech Team lead at ReferOn, commented: “SiGMA Malta Europe was a fantastic event for ReferOn. The event was not only valuable for the significant potential arising from the meetings held but also because SiGMA fosters an environment where like-minded individuals can deeply understand the market and discuss all its aspects in an ideal setting.

“This can be in relation to the igaming market’s weaknesses or areas for growth and it generates a continuous flow of ideas for improvement on all sides. ReferOn was no exception to this and this gave us plenty of food for thought to grow into 2024.”

David Harris, Tech Team Lead at ReferOn.

See also: ReferOn signs partnership with 2rbo Affiliates

ReferOn’s platform is focused on ease of use, speed and leveraging its state-of-the-art technology for the benefit of affiliates. By joining the platform, affiliates benefit from ReferOn’s brand-new features such as Dynamic Reporting, user-friendly dashboards and Instant API Reports.