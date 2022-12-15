Red Tiger introduces Good Luck Clusterbuster™

During Free Spins, the Leprechaun Wilds dance around the reels on every spin.

Red Tiger’s Good Luck Clusterbuster™ summons friendly leprechaun wilds to the reels.

Press release.- Red Tiger has launched Good Luck Clusterbuster™ where players can team up with helpful leprechauns to break open a pot of gold.

Four Leprechaun Wilds relax in the corners of the reels to help players complete pay clusters in Good Luck Clustebruster™. In the centre of the reels is a giant pot, cast in stone. Cluster wins adjacent to the giant pot bust off pieces of stone, revealing the Pot of Gold beneath. When all pieces of stone are broken off, the reels sway onto a gold-filled meadow for Free Spins.

Gold makes leprechauns dance with joy. During Free Spins, the Leprechaun Wilds dance around the reels on every spin. Whenever they participate in a winning cluster, their respective Multiplier increases by one to enhance the payout.

Gionata La Torre, Chief Executive Officer Europe at Evolution, said: “Good Luck Clusterbuster™ carries the players to a beautifully designed green meadow, where a Pot of Gold lies in the good company of leprechauns. The constant presence of Wilds increases the potential to complete cluster matches, and breaking open the Pot of Gold is a great feature by the team to shake up this game. Grab a shamrock and channel the luck of the Irish when you mingle with your mystical friends in the heart of the forest.”

See also: Evolution launches second New Jersey live casino studio