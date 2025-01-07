Record number of entries for Pitch ICE reflects the spirit of enterprise

At Fira Gran Via Barcelona will be full with exhibiting companies that began with a brilliant idea.

The 2025 edition will be the first to take place in Barcelona, Spain.

Press release.- Pitch ICE, Clarion Gaming‘s progressive initiative introduced over a decade ago to help nurture the development of start-ups and fledgling businesses in the gaming space, has received a huge increase in the number of entries.

The 2025 edition of Pitch ICE, which will be the first to take place in Barcelona, has attracted 73 entries compared to the 27 received for London 2024.

The Pitch ICE sessions taking place on Monday 20 January and Tuesday 21 January (11 am – 12:30 pm) will see 12 trailblazing start-ups present their business plans to a prestigious panel of judges and compete for the chance to win $50,000 in deliverables courtesy of Pitch ICE sponsor NYCE International.

The short-listed enterprises are: EmpowerYourPlay; MFC Games; ChatBet; HotTakes; Betpass; SavageTech GmbH; Vulkan Systems S.L.; Reincleanchips AS; XGENIA; The Game Safety Institute; FootAR SA and AcePay.

In addition, the judging panel is made up of leading voices in gaming and venture capital, including:

Kelly Kehn, co-founder, Defy the Odds

Harmen Brenninkmeijer, executive chairman, NYCE International Ltd.

Mona Motwani, CEO & founder, Ixia Capital

Adam Rosenberg, senior advisor, Gaming & Leisure, Blackstone

Farzad Peyman, CEO, NYCE International & Partner, Virya Gaming Ventures

Tom Waterhouse, CIO, WaterhouseVC

Miquel Martí, CEO, Tech Barcelona

Garron Whitesman, owner, Whitesmans Attorneys

Stuart Hunter, managing director at Clarion Gaming stated: “I am extremely proud that ICE has played an important role in bringing together the gaming ecosystem in such a way and being a facilitator of opportunity for companies which may be small in size but who are giants in terms of their creativity and potential.

The fact that this is the largest number of entries that we have received reflects the spirit of innovation that drives this amazing industry. Our new home at Fira Gran Via Barcelona will be full of exhibiting companies that began with a brilliant idea and through a mixture of inspiration and hard work grew to be where they are today.

Pitch ICE 2025 will showcase the brightest ideas that have the potential to shape the future of gaming. With the generous support of our sponsors NYCE International and the insight of a judging panel whose expertise you simply couldn’t buy, I hope that we can collectively help turn those brilliant ideas into outstanding businesses.”

ICE Barcelona will be home to the industry’s best-ever line-up of exhibitors comprising the world’s biggest and most respected innovator brands from every gambling vertical. The industry’s leading trade associations, strategic bodies, regulators, CEOs of tier-1 operators, and games creators will all be at Barcelona in record-breaking numbers underlining the show’s reputation for being the ‘Davos of Gambling’.