Pitch ICE deadline approaches on ‘priceless’ opportunity for start-ups to connect with investors

Gaming industry start-ups have until Thursday 8th December to submit their entry and a 2-minute video to be part of the Pitch ICE initiative for 2023.

Press release.- The Pitch ICE programme offers up to 14 gaming entrepreneurs the opportunity to showcase their solutions and innovative approaches in front of industry investors and visitors attending ICE London, the world’s biggest b2b gaming event (7th-9th February 2023).

Voting is available to the wider industry with individuals able to cast up to 10 votes for the companies they wish to see the pitch at ICE 2023. Once public judging closes an independent panel of industry professionals will select up to 14 entrepreneurial start-ups.

The successful companies will secure a free-of-charge pod on the Pitch ICE Pavilion for the full three days of the show which includes a priceless opportunity to take to the ICE stage and pitch to potential investors at a dedicated time on either Tuesday 7th or Wednesday 8th February on the Pitch ICE stage.

ICE London Event Director Andy Ventris stated: “Clarion Gaming has a proud track record of promoting start-up businesses by using the influence of its brands to help make the connections that all businesses need.

“In fact, we have been providing start-ups with a gateway to industry investors and strategic partners since 2009, with many securing important investments and acquisition partners as a direct result of their pitch presentations.”

He added: “Pitch ICE is for new companies that are beyond the ‘concept phase’. There must be a demonstrable product and we are looking for propositions that are built on solid technology and that are scalable

“Pitch ICE is about recognising the extraordinary entrepreneurial talent that exists within this industry and helping them on their journey.”

ICE London, 7th – 9th February, ExCeL London, is the biggest b2b gambling industry event in the world and features games creators, distributors, operators, retailers, innovators, trade associations, strategic bodies and regulators – representing every gaming vertical.

To join the global gaming community and gather ideas, connect with like-minded industry professionals and identify new opportunities visit: www.icelondon.uk.com.