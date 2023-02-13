Record 100m geolocation checks made during Super Bowl LVII weekend

The most active state over Super Bowl weekend was New York.

The figure represents a 25 per cent increase on last year.

US.- GeoComply has reported that it conducted a record 100m geolocation checks across 23 US states and the District of Columbia over Super Bowl LVII weekend. The figure represents a 25 per cent increase on last year.

It was the first time the Super Bowl took place in a state with legal online sports betting, with the Kansas City Chiefs beating the Philadelphia Eagles at the State Farm Stadium, in Arizona. GeoComply said it registered 7.4m accounts over the weekend, a 32 per cent rise on last year, while more than 100,000 geolocation checks took place in and around the stadium in Arizona.

The most active state over Super Bowl weekend was New York with 13.9m geolocation checks, ahead of Ohio, which only opened its legal market last month, on 12.6m. Pennsylvania, the home state of the Eagles, saw 11.8m transactions, New Jersey 9.1m and Michigan 7.5m. Arizona was responsible for 6.1m geolocation transactions and Kansas, home of the Chiefs, 2.2m.

GeoComply co-founder and chief executive Anna Sainsbury said: “Super Bowl LVII was a record-breaking event; GeoComply data reveals that Americans’ interest in legally betting on the Super Bowl has never been higher.”

She added: “It also showed that many fans at State Farm Stadium embraced their newfound ability to bet while watching the game in person.”

The company noted that with the rollout of regulated online sports betting in Arkansas, Kansas, Maryland and Ohio since last year’s Super Bowl, over 44 per cent of the US population had the ability to bet legally on the game.

See also: US Bettors Expected to Wager $16 Billion on the Super Bowl