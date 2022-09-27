Recap of Uplatform’s experience at SBC Summit Barcelona

Uplatform got the “Rising Star in Sports Betting Innovation/Software” SBC Award.

Press release.- At SBC Barcelona, Uplaform wrapped up its summer activities for the year. The event that took place September 20-22 was the second of its kind. The team was ecstatic to meet over a thousand attendees for insightful chats, aromatic coffee, and fun activities. In addition, Uplatform got the “Rising Star in Sports Betting Innovation/Software” SBC Award.

The SBC Summit gathered the world’s leading iGaming operators, suppliers, regulators, and other industry stakeholders to discuss the most recent innovations in online sports betting and gambling and the sector’s future.

Uplatform’s presence at SBC Barcelona led to significant success for their team, particularly with their sportsbook. Other participants and attendees were keen to learn more about Uplatform’s extensive portfolio, which includes popular global and local sports, and how it can help grow and expand their companies. Hence, Uplatform Sportsbook became one of the main draws during the event. The team highlighted that their week in Barcelona led to the formation of incredibly valuable relationships, intriguing discussions, and positive results.

The sales team’s lead, Nelli, commented, “The SBC Barcelona meetup this year was a great success; many companies and teams participated, displayed their solutions, and established new partnerships. The entire team is thrilled to have earned the Rising Star award for sports betting innovation/software; I believe it is a well-deserved honour. Uplatform performed incredibly well, and we are confident that visitors to our stand, L17, had the most engaging and productive experience possible. We look forward to meeting everyone at the upcoming event in Malta, SiGMA Europe.”

Other exciting activities provided by Uplatform included a claw machine at their stand and a raffle draw in which Apple products were awarded to the lucky winners. Visitors loved these activities, especially receiving Uplatform’s fantastic gifts.

With the end of yet another successful industry event, the Uplatform team has proved that the devotion and hard work they commit to their clients pays off. The Uplatform team will travel to Malta for the SiGMA Europe event on their next adventure. And they are looking forward to another amazing experience.

