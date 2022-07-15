Uplatform gets ready for the SBC Awards

Uplatform affirms its status as an industry professional with impressive market expertise.

Press release.- After being shortlisted for the SBC Awards, the dynamic and vibrant sports betting and casino platform provider Uplatform affirms its status as an industry professional with impressive market expertise.

Shortlisted for two categories: Platform Provider of the Year and Rising Star in Sports Betting Innovation / Software, Uplatform has been recognized for its multi-featured platform, which includes a comprehensive suite of management, promotional, and marketing tools and a forward-thinking approach to sports betting.

Maria Bashkevich, Head of Marketing at Uplatform, commented:

“We are always honoured to be shortlisted for awards as distinguished as SBC. We’ve strategically focused on delivering the highest quality, by developing a solid performing platform with diverse and extensive content. We listen to our clients and dedicate significant time, data, and resources to knowing how we can provide them with greater value and better results. I believe our focus and dedication are reflected in these nominations. Our team greatly appreciates being nominated and having the opportunity to participate in such outstanding events. We are thrilled that SBC acknowledges our team’s hard work and successful results”.

Through their innovative sportsbook, comprehensive all-in-one platform, and customer-focused approach to continuous support and collaborative work, Uplatform and their partners are reaping the rewards of a solid and growing market base for their business. It is inspiring to see such a rising star honoured by the industry with these prestigious nominations.

If you’re interested in Uplatform’s multifunctional solutions, visit their stand L17 at the global betting and iGaming show – SBC Summit Barcelona on September 20-22 at Fira Barcelona, Montjuïc.

See also: Maria Bashkevich: “We are planning to strengthen our positions in the casino vertical”