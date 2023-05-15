Rank Group names Jon Martin as new chief operating officer

Martin has been promoted from the position of Rank Interactive managing director.

UK.- Rank Group Plc has named Interactive MD Jon Martin as its new group chief operating officer (COO). Martin will step up to the new role at the Grosvenor Casino and Mecca bingo operator in the summer.

He has already spent five years at Rank, most recently as Rank Interactive’s managing director. He previously led Aspers Online and international operations. The group is seeking a new managing director for Rank Interactive to manage Rank’s digital business in the UK and its operations hub in Gibraltar.

Martin will continue to oversee the strategy and performance of Rank Interactive. He will now be in charge of upgrading Rank’s customer experience and service across all channels for Mecca and Grosvenor and will take part in developing Rank’s proprietary platforms, which the company hopes to use to create a new cross-channel experience.

Rank CEO John O’Reilly said: “I am thrilled to see Jon take on a more extensive role at Rank, reflecting his unwavering dedication and contribution to our ongoing success in the digital gaming industry. I am confident that Rank will greatly benefit from Jon’s expanded responsibilities.”

Martin said: “I am looking forward to spearheading the next phase of Rank’s expansion, focusing on a more integrated brand experience between our physical venues and digital services, while still maintaining our positive digital growth. A major priority will be to foster closer collaboration with our venue management teams, and employ our unique technology to enhance customer experience for both existing and prospective cross-channel customers.”

In December, Rank Group announced that it would begin cutting costs due to a drop in operating profit due to weak performance at Grosvenor Casinos. The casino brand has since announced the creation of a new live casino studio to expand its online offering. The studio, developed with Evo Casino, will feature a team of 50 dealers working across seven casino tables: two for roulette and five for blackjack.