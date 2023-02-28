Grosvenor Casinos aims for wider appeal with new online casino studio

Live Casino Studio will feature a team of 50 dealers working across seven casino tables.

UK.- Rank Group’s Grosvenor Casinos brand has announced the creation of a new Live Casino Studio to expand its online offering. The studio, developed with Evo Casino, will feature a team of 50 dealers working across seven casino tables: two for roulette and five for blackjack.

Rank said the move is designed to broaden the appeal of its online casino gaming while also reinforcing the presence of its 51 land-based casinos in Britain.

The studio will include the new Grosvenor Casinos branding, which was unveiled in November and aims to move away from the “traditional look and feel” of land-based casinos. Games will be available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Grosvenor’s head of gaming commercial Spyros Kanakis said: “As the largest casino operator in the UK, we’re on a mission to broaden casino gaming’s appeal to a new generation of players.

“We knew there was a gap in the market for players to enjoy a truly authentic casino experience which is why we created Live Casino Studio to bring our industry leading expertise and immersive entertainment creating the go-to place for online live play.

“Hosted by our expert Grosvenor dealers, we have invested in the innovative user experience to create authenticity and excitement. Customers will be able to enjoy the unique atmosphere of our best in-venue casino games but online where they will feel close to the action, able to play anytime, from anywhere.”

The launch follows the introduction of Grosvenor Casinos’ Live and Direct product, where players can join tables at casinos in London, Glasgow and Manchester on demand. The company said feedback was positive during a test phase.

