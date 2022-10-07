Racing Post launches new-look app

The new Racing Post app provides insights on horseracing fixtures, tips and betting odds.

UK.- The longstanding horseracing media outlet Racing Post has upgraded its free app for iOS and Android. The new Racing Post app provides daily coverage of the horseracing sector including expert insights on news, fixtures and events.

The new app offers an odds comparison tool, tips and exclusive content from racing experts Tom Segal and Paul Kealy.

Racing Post editor Tom Kerr said: “Since the Racing Post was founded in 1986, we have been dedicated to helping racing fans and punters stay ahead of the field with the best independent racing data and insight available.

“The release of our new app is the latest chapter in this journey and gives us a cutting-edge platform that will ensure we can serve our customers better than ever. With customisable racecards and results, live video, integrated betting, expert tips and our industry-leading news and features, the app offers everything racing bettors need in one place.”

The development of the app was led by Racing Post’s parent company Spotlight Sports Group. It now has live video and data APIs for faster indexing of race results. The app can also be integrated by Racing Post partners so bets can be placed in existing accounts.

Spotlight Sports Group CPO Alex Woodhams said: “This is a huge milestone for our business. Technically, we’ve built a platform upon which we can innovate 10x faster than was previously the case.

“Our incredibly talented development team, through vast amounts of analysis, research, design and testing, have built a brand new app experience based on our users’ needs that harnesses our unique data and the incredible knowledge and insight of our racing experts.

“It’s just the beginning of our journey of innovation that puts our users at the centre of what we develop and we hope will engage and delight them for many years to come.”

Conservative Party conference panel fails to offer any clarity on Gambling Act review

Meanwhile, the UK government’s two-year review of gambling legislation continues to drag on with no more clarity on when, or even if, a gambling white paper will finally be published to propose legal changes.

The paper was due to be published at the start of this year. It was delayed by several months and then delayed again by the Conservative Party’s leadership implosion. The white paper was supposedly all but ready to go, but there’s since been speculation that the overhaul of gambling legislation might be scrapped altogether.

The presence of a panel on “The gambling white paper and the future of reform” at the Conservative Party conference in Birmingham this week would suggest that’s not the case, but the only thing that seemed clear was that even the party itself doesn’t know where things stand.