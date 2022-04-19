Racehorse Lotto plans £2m expansion in Ireland

The O’Donnell brothers plan to expand their lottery venture in Ireland with a £2m investment.

Ireland.- James and Hugh O’Donnell have announced that they will invest £2m to expand Racehorse Lotto, their venture that offers racehorses as jackpot prizes. The brothers plan to expand the venture in Ireland.

Launched in 2020, Racehorse Lotto offers racehorses as jackpots, with training and veterinary bills included. Other prizes include up to £500 of raceday spending money or an alternative £150,000 jackpot. The business is owned by Furlong Games, of which Hugh, a former investment banker, is CEO.

Brother James is a former horse racing breeder for the Queen of the United Kingdom. The venture also has support from the Zeal Network lottery provider.

According to The Telegraph, Hugh O’Donnell said there was “proven demand” for horse racing lotteries, with there being just 8,000 racehorse owners among 11 million “hardcore” racing fans.

He said: “We see an enormous opportunity not only to create a once-in-a-lifetime dream for many racing fans but also to give back to the sport, much required after the last couple of years and to build a substantial international business too in time commencing with expansion into Ireland next year.”

Racehorse Lotto tickets are sold at £3, with a current customer base of 16,000. Furlong told The Telegraph that three owners and 21 syndicate owners have been created by the lottery since its inception. The venture redirects 20 per cent of its profits to racing welfare each month.

The venture can be seen as part of a wider trend for UK and Irish horse racing to seek new ways to engage with fans, particularly younger audiences. Other initiatives have included the consideration of expanded race programmes.

