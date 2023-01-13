R. Franco Digital secures content agreement with 888casino in Spain

Users will have access to a variety of titles including Witches South, Vacuum Buster, and Cyborg 30L.

R. Franco Group’s digital division will offer its catalogue of games to 888casino users.

Spain.- R. Franco Digital, R. Franco Group’s digital division, has secured a content agreement with 888casino in Spain.

Mario Benito, CCO at R. Franco Digital, commented: “This deal represents another milestone on our journey and as Spain’s leading supplier of casino content, it’s fantastic to be teaming up with an operator that has both a prestigious reputation and a huge customer base.

“We look forward to putting our games in front of more players than ever before, as we continue to make strides both at home and in regulated markets across the world.”

Spanish 888casino users will be able to access an extensive catalogue of games, with titles including recent releases Witches South, Vacuum Buster, and Cyborg 30L. Further exciting new titles produced by R. Franco Digital will be launched on 888casino in the coming months.

Talya Benyamini, VP of B2C Casino at 888, added: “We are delighted to partner with R Franco Digital and expand our portfolio of high-quality and entertaining games for players in Spain. In addition to developing our own titles in-house, partnering with developers like R. Franco Digital is a critical part of our content and product leadership strategy and ensures that we offer players new and differentiated experiences. We look forward to working with Mario and the team over the months ahead.”

In September, 888 Holdings was approved as the Hannahville Indian Community’s online sports betting provider in Michigan. The Michigan Gaming Control Board (MGCB) gave the green light to 888 Holdings as the new platform provider, which operates under the Sports Illustrated brand name.

It replaces TwinSpires, the original platform provider, which left the online sector. The Hannahville tribe operates Island Resort and Casino in Harris, Michigan.