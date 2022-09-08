888 Holdings approved as Hannahville tribe’s online sports betting provider in Michigan

The Michigan Gaming Control Board (MGCB) has approved 888 Holdings as the new platform provider under the Sports Illustrated brand name.

US.- The Michigan Gaming Control Board (MGCB) has approved 888 Holdings as the new platform provider for the Hannahville Indian Community’s online sports betting site. It will operate under the Sports Illustrated brand name.

It will replace TwinSpires, the original platform provider, which is leaving the online sector. The Hannahville tribe operates Island Resort and Casino in Harris, Michigan.

Henry Williams, MGCB executive director said: “The Hannahville tribe is the first operator in Michigan to change platform providers since Internet gaming and sports betting began here in January 2021. The tribe has found another experienced partner, and I wish them continued success.”

In May, 888 Holdings launched the Sports Illustrated (SI) sportsbook in Virginia. It’s the second state the app is available in, following the launch in Colorado in 2021.

This year, 888 appointed Howard Mittman as president of its US operations. He is responsible for guiding the group’s growth in North America. Mittman manages 888’s relationship with Authentic Brands Group (ABG). One of its subsidiaries, Sports Illustrated Sportsbook, partnered with 888 Holdings.

Michigan igaming and sports betting revenue grows to $148.2m in July

Michigan commercial and tribal operators reported a combined $148.2m in gross online gaming and sports betting receipts for July. Receipts increased 8.3 per cent from June’s $136.9m. Online gaming gross receipts were $126.6m, up 4.2 per cent from the $121.5m reported in June. Gross sports betting receipts were $21.6m, up 40 per cent from $15.4m.

The Michigan Gaming Control Board reported that combined adjusted online gaming and sports betting gross receipts were $131.2m: $117.2m from internet gaming and $14m from sports betting. Monthly internet gaming adjusted gross receipts rose 7.1 per cent while internet sports betting adjusted gross receipts climbed by $9m or 179.5 per cent.