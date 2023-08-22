Quick Custom Intelligence appoints Brandon Lenssen as vice president and general manager

Lenssen has more than 25 years of experience in the casino gaming sector.

Most recently, Lenssen worked as the vice president and general manager for Bally’s three Black Hawk Casinos.

US.- Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) has named Brandon Lenssen as vice president and general manager. Lenssen has more than 25 years of experience in the casino gaming sector.

He has worked as operator, operational intelligence partner and regulator in the US and Canada. Most recently, he worked as the vice president and general manager for Bally’s three Black Hawk Casinos, where he spent five years.

Andrew Cardno, CTO of QCI, said: “We are honored to have Brandon join the QCI family. His unparalleled experience and insights will undoubtedly amplify our capabilities and the value we deliver to our partners. With Brandon Lenssen joining our ranks, we’re not just adding a member to our team; we’re integrating a wealth of experience, knowledge, and innovative thinking. We’re embracing a vision that believes in the power of data, the potential of technology, and the promise of the future.

“Together, as we chart new territories and create transformative experiences, we’re more equipped than ever. The casino industry is on the brink of evolution, and with strategic leaders like Brandon steering the ship, QCI is poised to lead the way.”

Lenssen commented: “I’ve seen first-hand how the QCI Enterprise platform is making strides across a spectrum of organizational sizes. The industry’s diversification, with facets like sports betting, social gaming, and comprehensive resort offerings, necessitates enterprise-level tools that don’t just gather data but spur action.”