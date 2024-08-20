QG Bet is officially live on Sportingtech’s platform in Brazil

QG Bet is poised to make a significant impact in Brazil with its focus on compliance, innovation, and user experience.

“This launch further cements Sportingtech’s dominance in Brazil, building on its already outstanding success in the vibrant market,” the company stated.

Press release.- Sportingtech has announced that Brazilian operator QG Bet has officially gone live on its platform.

This move further strengthens Sportingtech’s presence in Brazil, following its success in the market. QG Bet will utilise Sportingtech’s platform, which offers over 100 sports, 1,300+ betting markets, 800,000+ live events, and a library of 10,000+ casino games from 150+ studios, to enhance the gaming experience for its Brazilian players.

Colin McDonagh, chief sales officer at Sportingtech, stated, “We are proud to announce the addition of QG Bet to our platform, underscoring Sportingtech’s position as the leading platform in Brazil. As the regulatory environment in Brazil continues to evolve, we are dedicated to guiding our partners through these changes and ensuring they fully capitalize on the immense potential of this dynamic market.”

Lucas Cota, CEO at QG Bet, stated, “We are thrilled to announce our collaboration with Sportingtech has reached a pivotal moment, and we are now live. We firmly believe that for a company to achieve great success, it needs strong partners by its side, and this is precisely what we have found in Sportingtech.”