Landing in Brazil: Sportingtech opens a new office in São Paulo

The platform and betting and gaming provider announced the opening of its new office in the Villa Lobos area of São Paulo, Brazil. This strategic location, chosen to bring the company closer to its partners, customers, and those interested in the Brazilian gaming market will serve as a hub for its operations and cater to the unique needs of this market. Brazil accounts for 21 per cent of online gaming traffic today.

According to the company, it will continue unlocking the country’s immense potential and consolidating its presence in Brazil.

Tom Ustunel, CEO at Sportingtech, said: “We are excited to announce the expansion of our operations in Brazil, seizing the incredible opportunities this vibrant market offers. Our commitment to making a significant impact for our partners is stronger than ever. With our talented local team on the ground, we bring unparalleled expertise and support at every stage of operations, ensuring our partners and prospect’s future success and growth.”

Marina Selmi, regional sales manager at Sportingtech, shared more about the opportunities that the country presents: “Launching a new office in Brazil means we are getting closer to our clients and enables us to offer further customised support for their operations. Furthermore, this is an exhilarating time to open a new location, as we are observing new laws being passed, which will improve the entire market’s efficiency, transparency, and safety.”

While the Brazilian igaming market may present challenges, the new regulatory framework allows operators to navigate this industry better. Sportingtech, with its understanding of the market and experience, is committed to guiding and supporting operators in this dynamic and evolving market.

