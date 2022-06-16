Push Technology names Grethe Brown as CEO

Brown joined the company as chief operations officer earlier this year.

The London-based B2B data streaming and messaging solutions provider Push Technology has named Grethe Brown as its new chief executive. An internal promotion, Brown joined Push Technology earlier this year as chief operations officer.

Having previously worked for software companies in industries including telecommunications, financial technology and food and beverages, Brown has experience across operations, R&D and commercial management.

Push Technology executive chairman John Pocock said: “There’s no better person to lead Push Technology than Grethe as we look to broaden our global footprint. She has an incredible wealth of experience and expertise and her impact at Push has been immediate.

“Her energy and enthusiasm are a real asset to the company. She now has the opportunity to take the company to the next level and drive our aggressive growth plans.”

Brown said: “It is a tremendous honour to be appointed CEO of Push Technology at such an exciting time; I am committed to ensuring we continue to build on the momentum and success we have achieved in the last 12 months.

“Organisations everywhere are seeking strategies to shorten development timelines, improve operational efficiency and go-to-market ahead of the competition with their event-driven applications. We need to stay laser-focused on the real-time data needs of our customers as they look to undertake digital transformation initiatives.”

Push Technology’s Diffusion Event Data Platform is designed for the igaming sector to enable scale, high data volumes and security across various geographies. It has customer applications for betting exchanges, in-play betting, sportsbooks, cash-out, casino and bingo.

PressEnter Group names Nicolas Renaux to lead business

development

Earlier this week, the online casino operator PressEnter Group named former Kindred Group director Nicolas Renaux as its new head of strategy and business development. Renaux, who spent more than nine years at Kindred, will support the operator’s plans to launch new brands and enter more regulated international markets.

In January, PressEnter Group appointed Qurban Hussain as its new chief financial officer. Hussain has 15 years’ experience in gaming, having worked at Betfair, Tipico, Probability, William Hill and Zeal Group.