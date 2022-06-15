PressEnter Group names Nicolas Renaux to lead business development

The online casino operator has appointed the former Kindred Group director as head of strategy and business development.

Malta.- The online casino operator PressEnter Group has named former Kindred Group director Nicolas Renaux as its new head of strategy and business development. Renaux, who spent more than nine years at Kindred, will support the operator’s plans to launch new brands and enter more regulated international markets.

At Kindred, Renaux most recently served as group director for delivery and portfolio management. Before that, he was head of commercial business development. Back when the group was known as Unibet Group, he served as customer relationship manager for France, regional marketing manager and then program manager.

Renaux said: “PressEnter has grown at a tremendous pace thanks to the incredible team that it has in place. The organisation has everything that it needs to achieve its goals, underpinned by a clearly defined strategy for how to complete its mission. I will use my knowledge and experience to enhance the processes and strategies in place to ensure success.

“Of course, I will do this while making sure that we maintain the mindset of a start-up and that we use the intelligence of the team to take what we need from the corporate world without losing our identity as an agile, entrepreneurial, fun organisation made up of brilliant people.”

PressEnter chief executive Lahcene Merzoug said: “Our plans to become a top-tier operator are as ambitious as they are clear. We know that to achieve our ultimate goal we need a team of top talent and in Nicolas, we have someone that is a professional and cultural fit.

“I look forward to working with him closely as we continue to establish the business as a major player in the industry.”

PressEnter, which operates 21.com and RapidCasino, launched in Romania this month after gaining licence approval. It’s launched its flagship NitroCasino brand with games from various providers. The operator has also expanded into Peru and Chile.

Merzoug said: “We are delighted to have secured a licence to launch our Nitrocasino.ro brand to players in Romania, a market where we believe we can quickly gain significant share due to the superior player experience we provide.

“I’d like to thank the regulator for their thorough approach to licensing and for their support during the process. Making our debut in Romania builds on the great momentum we have generated at PressEnter Group and we look forward to seeing players enjoy the fast-paced excitement that NitroCasino has to offer.”

In January, PressEnter Group appointed Qurban Hussain as its new chief financial officer. Hussain has 15 years’ experience in gaming, having worked at Betfair, Tipico, Probability, William Hill and Zeal Group.

That appointment came shortly after the group named former Betsson managing director for Spain David Plumi as its new regional managing director for Spain and Latin America. Plumi will be involved in launching PressEnter Group, formerly BetPoint, in the new markets.