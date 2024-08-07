Transfer of Nassau Coliseum lease to Las Vegas Sands approved for New York casino

The company plans to develop a $5bn integrated resort.

US.- The Nassau County Legislature has voted 19-0 to approve the transfer of the Nassau Coliseum lease to Las Vegas Sands. The firm hopes to develop a $5bn integrated resort with a casino. A second vote of 18-1 declared the Legislature the lead agency for the environmental review ahead of granting development rights.

Last year, the Nassau County Legislature voted to grant Las Vegas Sands a 99-year lease to develop the 72-acre area around the Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale. Sands will pay the county $60m up front regardless of whether it is awarded one of New York’s three proposed downstate casino licences. Rent for the property will start at $5m a month but would double to $10m a month if Sands obtains a licence.