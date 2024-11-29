Pronet Gaming sets its sights on ICE Barcelona 2025

ICE Barcelona 2025 will be held from January 20 to 22 at Fira de Barcelona Gran Via.

Pronet Gaming will attend visitors to ICE Barcelona 2025 at Stand 2C43.

Press release.- Pronet Gaming has announced its participation in ICE 2025 at Fira de Barcelona Gran Via (Stand 2C43), set to take place from 20 to 22 January 2025, in Barcelona, Spain.

The award-winning company has a proven track record in the igaming technology space, offering integrated solutions across LatAm, Europe, Africa, and now—Asia. Since 1996, Pronet Gaming has combined cutting-edge technology with a dynamic team that brings extensive B2C and B2B industry experience.

This year alone, Pronet Gaming made waves at major events, including ICE 2024 in London, as well as the ASEAN Gaming Summit & SiGMA Asia, both held in Manila, Philippines. With a focus on staying at the forefront of the gaming industry, Pronet Gaming remains dedicated to connecting with clients and partners worldwide while continuing to offer solutions that meet the evolving needs of the sector.

Looking ahead, Pronet Gaming is particularly excited about ICE 2025 as it relocates to its new home in Barcelona. The move to this vibrant and culturally rich city marks a new chapter for the event, which Pronet Gaming is delighted to be part of. Its participation is just one component of an exciting 2025 agenda as the company continues its strategic growth, with a focus on expanding its footprint in Asia.

Alex Leese, CEO, Pronet Gaming, said: “This edition of ICE feels especially significant for us as we prepare to expand our operations into Asia, a market brimming with potential and poised for extraordinary growth and innovation. We are looking forward to experiencing this massive industry event in Barcelona for the first time, and even more so to share the next stage of Pronet Gaming’s evolution as we tap into the incredible opportunities this dynamic region offers.”

With a renewed commitment to delivering innovative products and solutions, Pronet Gaming is poised to lead the way in the rapidly evolving global gaming market.