Pronet Gaming expands content offering with new Winfinity Live Casino partnership featuring patented Blackjack bets and more.

Press release.- Pronet Gaming has announced the launch of a new content partnership with Winfinity Live Casino. The deal, according to the company, will deliver “unique and innovative gaming experiences to the award-winning entertainment platform provider’s suite of operators around the world.”

Founded in 2020, Winfinity offers an outstanding selection of products, reinventing all-time classics like roulette, baccarat, blackjack and producing new exciting live game shows.

Proner Gaming further stressed: “Building innovative interfaces, gaming scenarios, and user behaviour patterns, Winfinity provides a perfect selection of high-end games, combining excellent performance and innovative design to create an impeccable, never-before-seen gaming experience.”

Ian Tomson, B2B senior account manager, Winfinity, stated: “Partnering with Pronet Gaming, an igaming platform recognised for its excellence, gives us an opportunity to expand the reach of our patented innovations like Last Chance and Bet-in-play in Blackjack, as well as other high-quality solutions that resonate with our players and partners globally.

“Winfinity is not about simply releasing games but offering an immersive experience that’s both reliable and thrilling, ensuring growth in the competitive industry”.

Alex Leese, CEO, Pronet Gaming, said: “We are proud of the expansive range of content we offer our partners and this agreement will only serve to further enhance our offering. The addition of Winfinity’s Live Casino games to our platform ensures we continue to build our portfolio and adds a name which customers can trust.”

Pronet Gaming has seen rapid growth in recent years having provided a range of operators with casino and sportsbook platform solutions, a range of retail options, and now, a new 360 betting exchange solution, BetX Pro, in a variety of jurisdictions around the world.

This growth has funded a massive investment in IT, new offices and team development, allowing the business to perfect its offering to markets in Asia, where its services will allow brands to offer localised products to their customers and a genuine point of difference among competitors.