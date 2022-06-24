Spectacular growth helps Pronet Gaming pivot towards Asia

"We will have to expand our team with Asian market specialists in the coming months," Pronet Gaming CEO Alex Leese said.

Pronet Gaming is to turn its attention to emerging markets in Asia following the unprecedented success that has allowed it to expedite its ambitious plans ahead of schedule.

Press release.- The full turnkey platform specialist has expanded rapidly in the last 18 months after providing a range of operators with sportsbook and casino platform solutions, as well as a range of retail options, in a variety of jurisdictions around the world.

This growth has funded a massive investment in IT and new offices which has allowed it to perfect its offering for markets in Asia, where its services will allow brands to offer localised products to their customers and a genuine point of difference among competitors.

The supplier will also embark on a recruitment campaign to bolster its ranks in one of the region’s most important gaming hubs, across all disciplines including sales, marketing, account management and IT Support and Development

Pronet Gaming CEO Alex Leese said: “An Asian market entry was always in the plan and required a real focus on ensuring that we had the right product to compete. I’m obviously really pleased that we are now able to do that sooner rather than later.

“The tremendous commercial success we have enjoyed is not only testament to the hard work of the team and the universal appeal of our offering, but it bodes well for new customers looking for an affordable, yet tailored solution.

“Needless to say, we will have to expand our team with Asian market specialists in the coming months to ensure we offer a truly localised service, but I’m confident we will have a compelling proposition moving forward.”

Pronet Gaming has introduced a number of industry-firsts such as FastBet, which has helped optimise the player experience. This solution enables users to wager multiple single bets across all sports at the touch of a button without creating a betslip.

The provider’s Popular Bets and Popular Events widgets automatically display the wagers and sports that are most popular in a jurisdiction, refreshing every five minutes.

Pronet Gaming’s clients are also able to customise the sports betting features that suit their unique needs in regulated markets, creating fine-tuned experiences for audiences that increase revenues as well as engage and retain players.