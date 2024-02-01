Pronet Gaming awarded Isle of Man’s software supplier licence

The licence was awarded by the Isle of Man Gambling Supervision Commission, and facilitated by Amber Gaming.

Press release.- Pronet Gaming has been granted an international Isle of Man Software Supplier Licence (B2B) to expand the provision of its award-winning igaming services to Asian markets.

Awarded by the Isle of Man Gambling Supervision Commission, and facilitated by Amber Gaming the licence arrives on schedule as Pronet Gaming completes a period of significant infrastructure investment, refocusing and enabling the business to best serve operator clients in Asia and beyond.

Jade Zorab, Amber Gaming’s managing director said: “We are proud to have supported Pronet Gaming through the software licence process and are excited to see their ongoing success as they continue to expand and evolve their igaming services within new markets.

“This is not only a testament to the opportunities that the world-renowned Isle of Man software licence provides but also the unparalleled licensing and consultancy support provided by the team at Amber Gaming.”

Tara Leneghan, strategic partnership manager at Digital Isle of Man added: “We are delighted to welcome Pronet Gaming to the Island’s thriving ecosystem. Pronet Gaming’s acquisition of a Software Supplier Licence reflects the island’s attractive proposition, which offers a mature and robust licensing regime and a supportive and experienced ecosystem for gaming companies to flourish.”

With the introduction of a new 360 betting exchange solution added to the full turnkey platform specialist’s product offering, together with the credibility that comes with holding an Isle of Man licence, Pronet Gaming is primed to take its commercial success to new heights.

See also: Alex Leese, Pronet Gaming: “Our showcases at ICE London will be much more focused and targeted for the Asian markets”

Alex Leese, CEO at Pronet Gaming, said: “We are thrilled to receive the highly reputed Isle of Man software licence. As we move forward with our expansion plans and enter new partnerships with operators and third parties in Asia, this seal of approval cements us as a globally trusted partner and enables us to build relationships that will be integral to business growth.”

Pronet Gaming has seen rapid growth in recent years having provided a range of operators with casino and sportsbook platform solutions, as well as a range of retail options, in a variety of jurisdictions around the world. This growth has funded a massive investment in IT, new offices, and team development, allowing the business to perfect its offering to markets in Asia, where its services will allow brands to offer localised products to their customers and a genuine point of difference among competitors.