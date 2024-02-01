Alex Leese, Pronet Gaming: “Our showcases at ICE London will be much more focused and targeted for the Asian markets”

Pronet Gaming CEO catched up with Focus Gaming News to discuss their expectations ahead of ICE London 2024 and anticipates the company’s next steps.

Exclusive interview.- The gaming industry is turning its attention to the upcoming ICE London 2024, which will take place from 6-8 February at ExCeL London.

Alex Leese, CEO at Pronet Gaming, revealed to Focus Gaming News the novelties they will be presenting at the expo and explained which are the keys to making a difference in the industry.

What news will Pronet Gaming take to ICE London 2024?

We’re thrilled to have recently been awarded the international Isle of Man Software Supplier Licence (B2B) which provides a massive opportunity for us as we move forward with our expansion plans. This seal of approval reinforces our reputation as a trusted platform provider in Asia and enables us to build relationships that will be integral to business growth.

To further solidify our entry into the Asian market, we are delighted to announce that we are in the process of applying for, and on track to receive, the special class of BPO accreditation in the Philippines, from PAGCOR. We have been working closely with PAGCOR on this project, who have been instrumental in guiding our processes and ensuring Pronet Gaming has been getting set up in the right way.

With this, of course, we are very much looking forward to opening our flagship headquarters in Manila – officially expanding our operational and brand presence into Asia. We have also just appointed our first hire in the region, Dean Mascari (joining from Kambi) who will be taking on the role of Trading Manager, Asia with more appointments to be announced.

Finally, in terms of product – we are proud to launch BetX Pro, our new 360 betting exchange solution, as the latest addition to our product line-up. Flexible, user-friendly and instantly customisable, this betting exchange product is available as white-label or it can seamlessly integrate into our clients’ existing websites as an iFrame product.

We very much look forward to showcasing BetX Pro together with our casino, sportsbook and retail solutions at the ASEAN Gaming Summit and SiGMA Asia later this year as we continue to expand the brand into such an important growth region.

What are your expectations in terms of meeting with clients and potential deals?

As this will be the first time that Pronet Gaming are showcasing Asian products at ICE, and as we move on later in the year into the ASEAN Gaming Summit and SiGMA Asia events, our showcases will be much more focused and targeted for the Asian markets specifically.

In terms of potential deals – we’re taking a considered approach to our entry into Asia, having spent a lot of time building relationships and, importantly, listening to the markets that we are serving.

As we build our brand and show the industry how seriously we’re invested in Asia, we look forward to establishing Pronet Gaming as the go-to provider for the region.

What are the main challenges and opportunities for Pronet Gaming in terms of regulatory compliance and responsible gambling in different markets and jurisdictions?

2023 for me has certainly been one of the most eventful years in recent memory in regards to new regulatory announcements; Brazil is now very much on the way to regulation, rumours are also afoot of impending regulation in Thailand as well, plus of course the major changes in Curacao with a complete overhaul of the regulatory ecosystem.

Changes provide opportunity of course and therefore other newer jurisdictions may well enter the fray such as CEZA in the Philippines, Tobique and the Anjouan licence of the Comoros Islands.

Curacao and Isle of Man remain core to our B2B Software Provider strategy, however it is our job to also consult our clients on new opportunities in regulating jurisdictions, even if that is only to reinforce what they already have.

Despite the challenges, 2024 is also shaping up to be a pivotal year for gambling compliance, with dynamic regulatory changes globally.

2023 was the year of the AI revolution. iGP applies artificial intelligence in different ways. What do you think are the main advantages that AI brings to the iGaming industry?

For me, a lot of it comes down to the fast-forwarding of personalisation. Operators have long aimed to tailor and personalise their approach to each client and with AI technology, we may well see huge strides towards achieving this goal.

Basic practices, like sending push messages to end-users based on their previous bets, have been in place for years. For instance, if a client placed a bet on Liverpool vs. Manchester United the previous weekend, a follow-up push message might offer a special on one of those teams etc.

On the casino side, efforts to personalise the experience have been evident, particularly when a player consistently engages with a specific slot or game. Traditionally, this involved labour-intensive IT work to deliver relevant content.

Again, nothing new there. However, the advent of AI and machine learning may well revolutionise this process. Now, the system itself learns about customer behaviour, marking a significant shift. Operators with agile IT systems capable of implementing and managing this technology can gain a crucial head-start.

It’s an intriguing space and, while the full extent of its possibilities remains to be seen, it undoubtedly holds promise for those willing to explore and invest in its potential.

What do you think will be the keys to making a difference in the industry in 2024?

Reflecting on regulation, the key lies in agility, particularly in what some might call the ‘less dynamic’ aspects of the online gaming business. Being agile involves more than just compliance and decision-making; it extends to strategies and the ability of our IT and tech to adapt swiftly to new regulations. While adaptability has always been essential, 2024 brings a surge of regulatory changes that make this quality more crucial than ever.

In terms of products, the landscape remains dynamic, larger UK operators are consistently rolling out new widgets and products. However, this isn’t unique for 2024; it aligns with the ongoing industry trend. For a more specific perspective on this year, Pronet Gaming has recently introduced new products, providing our customers with an expanded and enhanced experience. It’s not about reinventing the wheel; rather, it’s about responding to the evolving needs of our customers.

When considering our expansion into Asia and Brazil at Pronet Gaming, the significance of personnel cannot be overstated. More than in Europe or Africa, these regions heavily rely on relationships and networks.

Bringing in individuals with the right contacts, who understand the intricacies of these markets becomes critical. This has always been a consideration for us, but in the context of our current expansion efforts, it’s even more crucial in 2024.

As we delve deeper into these markets, the right people with the right connections can make all the difference in executing strategies at the right time. It’s an ongoing priority, but this year, it takes on heightened importance.

Which other industry events are you planning to attend next and why do you think it is important to participate?

Our focus for upcoming industry events is on the ASEAN Gaming Summit, SiGMA Asia, and the Brazilian igaming Summit (BIS Brazil). The ASEAN Gaming Summit and SiGMA Asia are crucial for our expansion into Asian markets. SiGMA Asia, in particular, will see a significant investment from us, underlining its importance in our overall strategy. These events collectively help us stay informed and connected in the dynamic gaming industry.

The BIS Brazil show in São Paulo at the end of April is of great importance, especially given the regulatory developments in Brazil. It’s expected to be enormous this year, potentially marking a significant milestone in the country’s gaming history. Despite our primary focus on Asia, attending BIS Brazil is critical, considering our established presence and clients in Brazil.

Later in the year, we’ll be at SBC Miami and SBC’s new show in Lisbon, with a notable focus on Brazil. The Portugal connection adds an interesting axis to our event calendar. Kicking off the year, we’ll attend ICE London – helping us set the tone for the year, providing a prime opportunity to connect with industry leaders, showcase our offerings, and stay abreast of the latest trends in the gaming landscape.