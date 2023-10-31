PrizePicks to launch daily fantasy sports tournament

The opening of the igaming licensing process in Holland has been put back from March 1 to April 1.

Brand ambassadors will participate in the PrizePicks World Championship on November 5-19.

US.- Fantasy sports operator PrizePicks has announced the launch of PrizePicks World Championship, a skill-based daily fantasy sports event featuring celebrities and athletes. Taking place November 5-19, the tournament will see the competitors and followers compete for a $100,000 prize.

Twelve competitors from the PrizePicks ambassador community will engage in a three-week-long tournament. Each week, competitors will build their favourite 6-Pick Flex entry for Sunday football games, with the goal of most accurately predicting statistical outcomes. The contestant with the most correct picks in each matchup advances to the next round. Sean O’Malley, Druski, Tee Grizzley, Desi Banks, DCYoungFly, Kyle Forgeard, SteveWillDoIt, Danny Duncan, Funny Marco, Overtime Megan, BookItWithTrent, and MMG will participate in the competition.

PrizePicks co-founder & CEO Adam Wexler said: “At PrizePicks we bring sports fans together and push ourselves to build innovative new experiences around watching games that people love. The PrizePicks World Championship blends the viral nature of fantasy sports and social media communities in a competitive format that has never been done before and we can’t wait to introduce it to our members.”

PrizePicks has extended its relationship with the baseball team Atlanta Braves to sponsor The Battery Atlanta entertainment complex, in the Atlanta metropolitan area, Georgia, with the Braves Development. PrizePicks will receive signage throughout The Battery Atlanta, including a mural on the exterior wall of Yard House along the Spanish Steps to PBR.

In August, PrizePicks made two appointments to its senior leadership team. Elisa Richardson joined the company as vice president of strategic communications and Brian Huss was named vice president of innovation.