PrizePicks makes two senior appointments

The company has named new vice presidents of strategic communications and Innovation.

US.- The fantasy sports operator PrizePicks has made two appointments to its senior leadership team. Elisa Richardson will join the company as vice president of strategic communications and Brian Huss has been named vice president of innovation.

Richardson will oversee the company’s corporate communications and strategic positioning, leading media relations, and responsible gaming messaging as well as issues management strategy for matters affecting PrizePicks on a national scale. She joins PrizePicks from BetMGM, where she was head of communications and public relations.

Huss will be focused on building upon PrizePicks’ platform and growing the suite of skill-based fantasy offerings and games. He joins the company from FanDuel.

PrizePicks founder & CEO Adam Wexler said: “Elisa is joining the company at a crucial time and her expertise in defining a corporate narrative will be invaluable as the daily fantasy sports industry garners national media attention and PrizePicks seizes rapid growth opportunities. Brian will infuse experience and creativity into ensuring that PrizePicks is optimally positioned to be a long-time leader in the space. Both Elisa and Brian are incredibly valuable additions to our senior leadership team.”

Richardson commented: “PrizePicks is undoubtedly disrupting the daily fantasy sports space and I’m thrilled to help hone the company’s narrative in an ever-evolving sports entertainment landscape.”

Huss added: “Over the past few years I’ve watched PrizePicks marry fun, challenging gameplay with an intuitive user interface. I couldn’t be more excited for the challenge of building on that success by helping to introduce a host of new skill-based products and games.”

Recently, PrizePicks announced that the Indiana Gaming Commission granted it a temporary licence to operate daily fantasy sports in Indiana, which is home to the NBA’s Indiana Pacers and the WNBA’s Indiana Fever. The firm also signed an agreement with Nascar to become an official Fantasy Sports Partner. The multi-year engagement is PrizePicks’ first with a major US sports league.