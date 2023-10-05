PrizePicks extends relationship with Atlanta Braves

The operator has partnered with the Braves Development to sponsor The Battery Atlanta entertainment complex.

US.- Fantasy sports operator PrizePicks has extended its relationship with the baseball team Atlanta Braves to sponsor The Battery Atlanta entertainment complex, in the Atlanta metropolitan area, Georgia, with the Braves Development.

PrizePicks will receive signage throughout The Battery Atlanta, including a mural on the exterior wall of Yard House along the Spanish Steps to PBR.

PrizePicks CEO and co-founder Adam Wexler said: “PrizePicks was born in Braves Country and over the past few years we have shared many celebrations at The Battery Atlanta while growing from a startup just down the road to becoming the number one fantasy sports operator in the country. We look forward to being a part of the next chapter of memories with our hometown team.”

Mike Plant, president & CEO of Braves Development Company, added: “This collaboration with PrizePicks marks another milestone in our enduring partnership. Together, we will continue to create unparalleled experiences for all visitors to The Battery Atlanta.”

In July, PrizePicks announced that the Indiana Gaming Commission granted it a temporary licence to operate daily fantasy sports in Indiana, which is home to the NBA’s Indiana Pacers and the WNBA’s Indiana Fever.