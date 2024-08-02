PrizePicks receives operating licence in New Hampshire

The state is its 35th in the US.

US.- The fantasy sports operator PrizePicks has been awarded an operating licence in New Hampshire, its 35th market in the US. PrizePicks offers fantasy sports games such as Arena, now available in nine jurisdictions.

Adam Packer, SVP of legal and compliance, PrizePicks, said: “We are thrilled to be able to offer our skill-based fantasy offering to sports fans throughout the Granite State. We are grateful to the New Hampshire Lottery Commission for their thoughtful collaboration.”

PrizePicks has announced a partnership with State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. It will receive in-arena signage. In April, the operator announced new executive appointments, naming Renee White as its chief people officer (CPO) and Phil Sherwood as senior director of responsible gaming.

New Hampshire sports betting handle reaches $58m in May

Bettors in New Hampshire wagered $58m on sports in May, up 11.3 per cent compared to May 2023, but 3.2 per cent behind April’s total. It was the second consecutive month of decline in the state.

Of last month’s total handle, $51.7m came from online betting, while $6.3m was wagered at retail sportsbooks. Revenue was $6.5m, 7.1 per cent lower than last year despite the higher spend, but 22.6 per cent more than April. Some $5.9m came from online betting and $652,270 from the retail sector.