New Hampshire sports betting handle reaches $58m in May

The sports betting handle increased 11.3 per cent year-on-year.

US.- Bettors in New Hampshire wagered $58m on sports in May, up 11.3 per cent compared to May 2023, but 3.2 per cent behind April’s total. It was the second consecutive month of decline in the state.

Of last month’s total handle, $51.7m came from online betting, while $6.3m was wagered at retail sportsbooks. Revenue was $6.5m, 7.1 per cent lower than last year despite the higher spend, but 22.6 per cent more than April. Some $5.9m came from online betting and $652,270 from the retail sector.

New Hampshire generated $2.8m in tax from sports betting during the month: $2.5m from online wagers and $293,521 from retail.