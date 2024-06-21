PrizePicks sponsors State Farm Arena in Atlanta

PrizePicks will receive in-arena signage.

US.- The fantasy sports operator PrizePicks has announced a partnership with State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. It will receive in-arena signage.

Adam Wexler, CEO of PrizePicks, said: “We are excited to team up with State Farm Arena, an integral destination elevating the entertainment scene in Atlanta. State Farm Arena shares our ethos in innovating the entertainment experience and this partnership facilitates a way for us to engage more people in the community.”