PrizePicks announces new executive appointments

US.- The fantasy sports operator PrizePicks has announced the appointment of Renee White as its chief people officer (CPO) and Phil Sherwood as senior director of responsible gaming.

White has spent nearly two decades at Warner Bros Discovery in various leadership roles. She also served as the head of people and culture for Turner Sports, Bleacher Report and Turner Studios. She will be based in Atlanta and serve as a member of PrizePicks’ executive leadership team.

Sherwood most recently served as chief communications officer at the Massachusetts Council on Gaming and Health (MACGH). Before joining MACGH, he was the president of the board of directors for the National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG).

PrizePicks co-founder & CEO Adam Wexler said: “Renee and Phil bring invaluable experience that will accelerate our growth as a company. Renee’s storied career as a people leader and her ties to the Atlanta community cannot be understated; having her join us at such a crucial phase for the company is pivotal. Combined with Phil expanding upon our responsible gaming initiatives, I’m excited to see both play a role in ensuring our business continues to prioritize its two most valued assets: our people and our players.”